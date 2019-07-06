Marshall Wace Llp Lowered By $736,080 Its Varonis Systems (VRNS) Stake; Nwq Investment Management Company Has Lifted Ares Cap (ARCC) Stake By $2.00 Million

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Varonis Systems (VRNS) stake by 97.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp sold 12,268 shares as Varonis Systems (VRNS)’s stock rose 30.54%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 298 shares with $18,000 value, down from 12,566 last quarter. Varonis Systems now has $1.86 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $62.67. About 152,112 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) stake by 19.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc acquired 117,800 shares as Ares Cap Corp (ARCC)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Nwq Investment Management Company Llc holds 713,428 shares with $12.23 million value, up from 595,628 last quarter. Ares Cap Corp now has $7.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 1.01 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.64 million activity. Faitelson Yakov had sold 30,000 shares worth $1.64M on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “8 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Growth Potential – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Commit To Buy Varonis System At $50, Earn 10.8% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Varonis Announces Full Event Schedule for Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 209% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Marshall Wace Llp increased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 5,294 shares to 5,387 valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) stake by 17,251 shares and now owns 23,900 shares. Chesapeake Lodgi (NYSE:CHSP) was raised too.

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.63 EPS, down 43.18% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.44 per share. After $-0.68 actual EPS reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold VRNS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.40 million shares or 2.67% more from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Plc reported 187,355 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited has 0% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 1,023 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 0.08% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) or 107,172 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking holds 0% or 16,638 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 44 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 43,230 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 20,464 shares stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc owns 168,976 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability invested in 883,113 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability reported 20,047 shares. Cadian Cap LP holds 502,100 shares. Eventide Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 420,000 shares. 1.39M are owned by Jackson Square Limited. Great Lakes Advsr Llc holds 67,176 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Varonis Systems had 10 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) rating on Friday, June 21. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $85 target. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, February 12 to “Hold”. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Benchmark. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was downgraded by JMP Securities to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold”.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $101,711 activity. BARTLETT STEVE also bought $3,424 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares. 4,500 shares were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr, worth $81,045.

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. JMP Securities maintained Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Market Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ARCC Ex-Dividend Reminder – 6/13/19 – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Ares Capital Is a Top 25 Dividend Stock (ARCC) – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for July 3rd – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 17th – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 7th – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Gam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 32,691 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability owns 575,336 shares. Selway Asset has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 195,449 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Kayne Anderson Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 111,768 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 101,748 shares stake. Essex Fincl Incorporated has 33,433 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 116,284 shares. Westwood Gp Incorporated holds 1,500 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 2.87 million shares. Alyeska Inv Gp LP stated it has 0.14% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Lenox Wealth holds 2,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.