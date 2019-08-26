Marshall Wace Llp Lifted Its Freshpet (FRPT) Position; As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Valuation Rose, Cibc Asset Management Has Lifted by $2.29 Million Its Stake

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 45.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 30,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 96,947 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38M, up from 66,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.44. About 2.12 million shares traded or 3.61% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings; 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 13/03/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration to Publish Test Data for the Evolution of ICE LIBOR; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Commodities ADV Rose 4%

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 13467.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 57,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The hedge fund held 58,203 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 398,165 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/05/2018 – Freshpet, Inc. Names Dr. Gerardo Perez-Camargo as Vice President of Research and Development; 07/05/2018 – Freshpet 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Freshpet 4Q EPS 4c; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $187.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill Management reported 39,390 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 11,328 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 604,243 shares. Doliver Advisors LP owns 0.47% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 15,163 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 12,525 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Hsbc Public Ltd reported 560,258 shares. Central Fincl Bank & reported 78,087 shares. Arete Wealth Limited Liability holds 4,727 shares. Synovus Corporation has 0.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Altrinsic Global Limited Com invested in 458,787 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 359,486 shares. Shelton Cap Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 9,019 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 156,998 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $33.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,270 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 6,710 shares. Nicholas Investment Prtn LP owns 221,592 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 56,195 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). 25,900 are held by Ellington Grp Inc Ltd Company. 925,062 were reported by Victory Mngmt Inc. Riverbridge Prtnrs Lc accumulated 891,107 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Inc reported 79,280 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 630,553 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 10,351 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) or 1,980 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 5,562 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) or 7,550 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Spark Investment Mngmt Llc holds 148,400 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 233,783 shares to 2,255 shares, valued at $95,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanex Building (NYSE:NX) by 305,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,109 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE).