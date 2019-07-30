Marshall Wace Llp Lifted Albany Intl (AIN) Stake by $1.37 Million as Stock Declined; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Position in Intl Business Mchn (IBM) as Stock Price Declined

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Albany Intl Corp (AIN) by 942.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 19,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,353 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 2,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Albany Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $77.82. About 2,478 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 20.97% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020; 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 12/04/2018 – Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Albany International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – Albany International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – OUTLOOK FOR MC & AEC IN 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $230.0M, EST. $221.0M (2 EST.)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Intl Business Mchn (IBM) by 62.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 2,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,279 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181,000, down from 3,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Intl Business Mchn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $149.67. About 120,132 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM: National reports coming in that IBM is doing major employee cuts throughout company. Anybody know if anything is happening in #rochmn?; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Asset Lc holds 0.84% or 44,747 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated owns 41,611 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Park Corporation Oh has invested 0.37% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). West Coast Financial Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 1,572 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Limited has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 964 were accumulated by Ckw Finance Group. Moreover, Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,309 shares. 45,440 were reported by Hourglass Ltd. 1,506 are owned by Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel. Brown Ltd Co invested in 1,978 shares. Agf Investments America holds 0.23% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,615 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc has 2,337 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Ltd reported 3,491 shares stake. 1,824 are held by Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Commerce holds 0.06% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,390 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.09 billion for 10.75 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,688 shares to 115,239 shares, valued at $12.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “IBM Closes Its $34 Billion Red Hat Acquisition – The Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AT&T Inks Two New Cloud Deals With Microsoft and IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Might Slow Down Its Dividends To Remain Competitive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold AIN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 27.36 million shares or 1.79% less from 27.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 57,578 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 4,827 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). The New York-based Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.09% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Timessquare Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.08 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Brown Advisory reported 929,811 shares. 31,509 are owned by Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Federated Investors Pa owns 0% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 11,130 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 23,510 shares. Bamco Ny has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Rice Hall James And Ltd Llc has invested 0.34% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Geode Management Ltd Company accumulated 329,799 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altra Industrial (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 703,017 shares to 208,030 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 162,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,912 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutic (NASDAQ:SAGE).

More notable recent Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Albany International Corp. Announces the Launch of a Secondary Offering – Business Wire” on May 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Albany International Announces New Senior Vice President of Global Customers and Marketing – Business Wire” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: It Ain’t Goin’ Be Easy – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Albany International Corp. (AIN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.