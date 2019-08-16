Marshall Wace Llp Increases Stake in Transocean LTD (RIG); As Tyson Foods Cl A (TSN) Market Value Rose, First Mercantile Trust Co Cut Holding by $417,450

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (TSN) by 72.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,310 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160,000, down from 8,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.96. About 958,163 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 02/04/2018 – The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Expand Poultry-Rendering Capacity In Latest Purchase — Deal Digest; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASED COMMITMENTS UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENT FROM $1.5 BLN TO $1.75 BLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Had Seen Eliminating 600 Positions; 08/03/2018 – Tyson Foods CEO Thomas Hayes Says Career Uncertainty Is Natural (Video); 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Retailer Carrefour using blockchain to improve checks on food products; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.55 TO $6.70 INCLUDING ITEMS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.27, EST. $1.30

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 152.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 334,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 553,627 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 218,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.90% or $0.305 during the last trading session, reaching $4.165. About 16.17 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 96,332 shares. Brave Asset holds 0.08% or 15,450 shares. Washington Trust Bancorporation stated it has 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Corecommodity Management Ltd Llc reported 22,975 shares. Marco Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 35,500 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Gideon Cap Advsr has 0.16% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Creative Planning reported 634,934 shares stake. Earnest Ptnrs Limited stated it has 375 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 334,278 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 392,953 shares. Hanson Doremus Mngmt owns 3,230 shares. Gateway Advisers holds 21,223 shares. Alps Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanover Insuranc (NYSE:THG) by 64,809 shares to 135 shares, valued at $15,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donnelley Financ by 233,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,197 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie stated it has 98,364 shares. 16,139 were reported by Fulton Bankshares Na. Fmr Ltd owns 3.41 million shares. Waverton Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 10,774 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Advsrs Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.21% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 47,286 shares. Moreover, Symons has 2.56% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 85,532 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Hexavest holds 0.6% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) or 677,952 shares. Agf Invs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 50,791 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Blackrock Inc holds 0.06% or 20.04M shares. Oppenheimer And Communication holds 0.23% or 122,094 shares in its portfolio. Ccm Advisers Limited Company holds 2.45% or 210,119 shares. Campbell & Investment Adviser Limited Liability Com holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 14,898 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division reported 0.16% stake.