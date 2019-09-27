Marshall Wace Llp Increases Holding in Teleflex (TFX); Virtu Financial Holds Holding in Seabridge Gold (SA)

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 101.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 24,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.98% . The institutional investor held 48,223 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $652,000, up from 23,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $845.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 340,696 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 159,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The hedge fund held 756,383 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $250.48 million, up from 596,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $340. About 138,961 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 16/05/2018 – NeoTract to Unveil New Clinical Data on the UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2018 Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX); 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Rev $587.2M; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $9.70-Adj EPS $9.90; 30/05/2018 – Teleflex at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Adj EPS $2.15

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnc Invt Corp by 24,071 shares to 31,171 shares, valued at $524,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 64,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,200 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buying Protection For My Total S.A. Investment – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 14% Return On Equity, Is Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Globant S.A.â€™s (NYSE:GLOB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teleflex: An Expensive Stock With Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:TFX – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teleflex to Showcase its Peripheral Intervention Product Portfolio Highlighting the Arrow® OnControl® Powered Bone Access System and the MANTAâ„¢ Vascular Closure Device at the Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe (CIRSE) 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $12.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 334,259 shares to 318,318 shares, valued at $28.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C by 74,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,710 shares, and cut its stake in Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV).