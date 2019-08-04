Marshall Wace Llp Increases Holding in Monro (MNRO); Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder High Pointe Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $310,730 as Shares Rose

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 26.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 4,470 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864,000, down from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.52M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Monro Inc (MNRO) by 2626.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 85,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The hedge fund held 89,085 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, up from 3,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Monro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $85.59. About 223,316 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 09/04/2018 – Monro at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF FOUR WHOLESALE CENTERS; 02/04/2018 – Monro Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Apr. 9-11; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO); 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 21/05/2018 – Monro’s (MNRO) CEO Brett Ponton Hosts Investor Day (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – IGNORE: MONRO FY 2018 GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

