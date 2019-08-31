Marshall Wace Llp Increased Tpg Specialty Le (TSLX) Stake By $13.25 Million; Nanthealth (NH) Shorts Decreased By 2.34%

Marshall Wace Llp increased Tpg Specialty Le (TSLX) stake by 21253.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp acquired 662,263 shares as Tpg Specialty Le (TSLX)’s stock declined 3.08%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 665,379 shares with $13.31M value, up from 3,116 last quarter. Tpg Specialty Le now has $1.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 205,832 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G

Nanthealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) had a decrease of 2.34% in short interest. NH’s SI was 2.41M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.34% from 2.47M shares previously. With 169,100 avg volume, 14 days are for Nanthealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH)’s short sellers to cover NH’s short positions. The SI to Nanthealth Inc’s float is 7.7%. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.0009 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4844. About 25,796 shares traded. NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) has declined 82.62% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NH News: 09/05/2018 – NantHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates NantHealth, Inc; 07/05/2018 – NantHealth and NantOmics Announce Publication of Study Highlighting High Error Rates in Tumor-Only Sequencing for Cancer; 22/04/2018 – DJ NantHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NH); 14/05/2018 – NantHealth Showcases and Presents Its Portfolio of Medical Device Integration (MDI) Products to Provide Current and Future Insights to Patient Care at the Largest E-Health Event in Scandinavia; 16/03/2018 – NANTHEALTH, FILES $200M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 14/03/2018 – NantHealth 4Q Loss/Shr 20c; 14/05/2018 – NantHealth Showcases and Presents Its Portfolio of Medical Device Integration (MDI) Products to Provide Current and Future; 21/05/2018 – NantOmics Announces Study Showing Signature Analysis That Reveals Three Distinct Classifications of Skin Cancer Known as; 21/05/2018 – NantOmics Announces Study Showing Signature Analysis That Reveals Three Distinct Classifications of Skin Cancer Known as Sebaceous Carcinoma

NantHealth, Inc. operates as an evidence personalized healthcare company. The company has market cap of $53.59 million. The firm engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care for critical illnesses. It currently has negative earnings. It develops NantHealth solutions, an adaptive learning system, including molecular profiling solution, software, middleware, and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes, and interprets various molecular, clinical, operational, and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources to enhance decision-making.

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Hc2 Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:HCHC) stake by 370,541 shares to 371,001 valued at $909,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Yum China Ho stake by 483,660 shares and now owns 6,695 shares. Midstates Petrol was reduced too.

