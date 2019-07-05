Marshall Wace Llp Increased Its Select Ins Grp (SIGI) Holding; Newpark Resources (NR)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

Newpark Resources Inc (NR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 77 funds opened new or increased positions, while 62 reduced and sold their stakes in Newpark Resources Inc. The funds in our database now have: 101.25 million shares, up from 87.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Newpark Resources Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 55 Increased: 52 New Position: 25.

Marshall Wace Llp increased Select Ins Grp (SIGI) stake by 50.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp acquired 6,841 shares as Select Ins Grp (SIGI)’s stock rose 7.69%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 20,394 shares with $1.29 million value, up from 13,553 last quarter. Select Ins Grp now has $4.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $77.69. About 97,146 shares traded. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 28.62% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Dev; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q PROPERTY LOSSES EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q Rev $626.7M; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 23/04/2018 – DJ Selective Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIGI); 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE SAYS LOSSES TO REDUCE 1Q EPS BY 44C; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE SEES 2018 AFTER-TAX NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $150M; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 46C, EST. 48C; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group Announces 1Q Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: That Estimated 11c/Share Would Partially Offset Losse

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) stake by 26,643 shares to 4,472 valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) stake by 64,040 shares and now owns 612,397 shares. Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SIGI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 45.82 million shares or 2.75% less from 47.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 29,459 shares. 900 were accumulated by Security Natl Tru. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 3,406 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 342,865 shares. Chase Inv Counsel has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 78,951 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 30 shares. Matarin Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.82% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) for 178,389 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Everence Mgmt reported 12,170 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 41,818 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Vaughan Nelson Invest LP invested in 0.83% or 979,210 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.07% or 22,000 shares.

The stock increased 1.00% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 160,963 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) has declined 26.02% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C; 26/04/2018 – Newpark 1Q EPS 8c; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Newpark Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NR); 10/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Exits Newpark Re; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES NAMES ANTHONY J. BEST NEW CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC – ANTHONY J. BEST HAS BEEN NAMED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE MAY 17, 2018, SUCCEEDING DAVID C. ANDERSON; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 77.4 MLN RAND VS 95.2 MLN RAND YR AGO

Analysts await Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.12 per share. NR’s profit will be $5.43 million for 29.83 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Newpark Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Newpark Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products primarily to the gas and oil exploration and production industry. The company has market cap of $648.11 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. It has a 25.57 P/E ratio. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services for technical drilling projects involving complex subsurface conditions, including horizontal, directional, geologically deep, or deep water drilling.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 4.78% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. for 587,178 shares. Oslo Asset Management As owns 799,573 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 1.29% invested in the company for 1.91 million shares. The Texas-based Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has invested 1.18% in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 733,398 shares.