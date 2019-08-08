Marshall Wace Llp Increased Its Gray Television (GTN) Holding by $7.23 Million; Stock Declined; Aegon N V (AEG) Holder Deutsche Bank Ag Has Lowered Stake as Market Value Declined

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Gray Television (GTN) by 3454.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 344,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 354,291 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, up from 9,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Gray Television for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 158,546 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Aegon N V (AEG) by 46.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 239,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% . The institutional investor held 271,990 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 511,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Aegon N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.325. About 215,772 shares traded. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 23.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Dutch Insurers’ Ratings Reflect Diverse Profiles, Capital; 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR 200 MLN WILL BE REPAID TOGETHER WITH ANY ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST; 10/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEG.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.24 FROM $6.97; 03/04/2018 – Aegon Completes Sale of Aegon Ireland to Athora Holding; 03/04/2018 – Aegon: Proceeds of Transaction Are Expected to Be About EUR 195 Million; 03/04/2018 – AEGON SEES BOOK LOSS OF ABOUT GBP85M FROM DIVESTMENT; 12/04/2018 – Aegon calls USD 525 million of subordinated notes; 06/03/2018 VC Circle: Exclusive: Aegon invests in online insurance aggregator Coverfox; 03/04/2018 – Aegon completes sale of Aegon Ireland; 04/04/2018 – Aegon prices USD 800 million of Tier 2 subordinated debt

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wendy’s Co/The (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.81 million shares to 2.76M shares, valued at $49.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midstates Petrol by 51,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,846 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Street (NYSEMKT:FSP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fin Incorporated holds 224,839 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teton Advsrs stated it has 249,500 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 10,961 shares or 0% of the stock. Maverick Capital Limited stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 536,107 are held by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 149 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 28,149 were accumulated by Citigroup. Victory Mngmt stated it has 1.32M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vident Invest Advisory Lc has 0.17% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 419 shares. 12,528 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc accumulated 159,255 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 26.61 million shares to 26.64M shares, valued at $1.29B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Finl Corp Ind (NASDAQ:THFF) by 26,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Inspire Med Sys Inc.