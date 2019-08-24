Marshall Wace Llp Increased Its Fresenius Me (FMS) Position; As Oneok (OKE) Share Price Rose, Washington Trust Bank Lifted Position

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Fresenius Me (FMS) by 58.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 58,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.58% . The hedge fund held 159,642 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, up from 100,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Fresenius Me for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.41. About 282,186 shares traded or 19.49% up from the average. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has declined 30.25% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FMS News: 24/05/2018 – TUBING SALE DISCUSSED AS CONDITION FOR FTC FRESENIUS OK: CTFN; 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS SE AKORN, SUES FRESENIUS FOR CONSUMMATION OF MERGER; 18/04/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care North America, American Nephrology Nurses Association Announce Recipients of Nursing Educational Scholarships; 23/04/2018 – Fresenius Abandons $4.3 Billion Takeover Bid (Video); 17/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 205568 Company: FRESENIUS KABI USA; 23/04/2018 – AKORN ASKS DELAWARE COURT TO REQUIRE FRESENIUS KABI TO FULFILL; 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS FRESENIUS BELIEVES THAT LAWSUIT IS WITHOUT FOUNDATION, BECAUSE AKORN FAILED TO FULFILL SEVERAL CLOSING CONDITIONS; 21/04/2018 – FRESENIUS SELLS SOUND INPATIENT PHYSICIANS HOLDINGS FOR $2.15B; 22/04/2018 – $AKRX Fresenius terminates merger agreement with Akorn due to Akorn’s failure to fulfill several closing conditions, including material breaches of FDA data integrity requirements; 30/04/2018 – RenalSense Announces Distribution Agreement With Fresenius Medical Care

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 2565.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 5,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 5,890 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411,000, up from 221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $67.41. About 2.38M shares traded or 19.74% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWP) by 124,786 shares to 1,002 shares, valued at $136,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Utd Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 4,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,158 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Management Incorporated holds 0% or 16,232 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa has 57,031 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Llc accumulated 297,647 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Clark Management Grp Inc has invested 0.93% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance owns 7,240 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 14,063 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Markston Intll Limited Liability Corporation reported 250 shares stake. Utah Retirement accumulated 77,244 shares or 0.11% of the stock. New York-based Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.14% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Allstate Corporation reported 48,011 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 79,037 shares. C M Bidwell And Ltd, a Hawaii-based fund reported 3,205 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 7,739 shares. Nomura Incorporated stated it has 32,368 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) by 248,136 shares to 161,107 shares, valued at $11.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 12,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 298 shares, and cut its stake in Fortuna Silver (NYSE:FSM).