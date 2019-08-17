Marshall Wace Llp Increased Arbor Realty Tru (ABR) Stake by $14.81 Million; Melvin Capital Management LP Has Raised Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position By $11.40 Million

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 21.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp acquired 100,000 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock declined 9.83%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 575,000 shares with $65.91 million value, up from 475,000 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $22.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $105.18. About 1.00 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE

Marshall Wace Llp increased Arbor Realty Tru (NYSE:ABR) stake by 939.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp acquired 1.23 million shares as Arbor Realty Tru (NYSE:ABR)’s stock declined 10.43%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 1.37 million shares with $16.55 million value, up from 131,386 last quarter. Arbor Realty Tru now has $1.15B valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.21. About 924,759 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 8.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 15/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust; 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO 25c/Share; 04/05/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q EPS 42c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR); 05/03/2018 Arbor Announces the Appointment of Frank Lutz as Executive Vice President, Chief Production Officer

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The firm primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It has a 8.8 P/E ratio. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property.

Ian Wace and Paul Marshall’s Marshall Wace LLP had been created in 1997 and provide a variety of strategic asset management services. The headquarter of Marshall Wace is located in Greenwich CT, and as stated by the firm, it provides “only long and made to order investment solutions”

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) stake by 747,252 shares to 28,440 valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 75,207 shares and now owns 29,288 shares. July 19 Puts On Ewz Us At 43.5 American (Put) (EWZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1.9 in 2018Q4.

Among 7 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises has $15800 highest and $13900 lowest target. $150.29’s average target is 42.89% above currents $105.18 stock price. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) rating on Monday, May 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $15400 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 2. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, February 25 by Wells Fargo. Nomura maintained the shares of RCL in report on Friday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity. Shares for $50,190 were bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.