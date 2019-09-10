Marshall Wace Llp Increased Ameriprise Finan (AMP) Stake by $11.16 Million; Jcsd Capital Increased Synovus Financial (SNV) Holding

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.23. About 1.61M shares traded or 15.39% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV)

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Ameriprise Finan (AMP) by 1650.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 87,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The hedge fund held 92,504 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, up from 5,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Ameriprise Finan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $137.87. About 1.36 million shares traded or 36.98% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 20,000 shares to 70,916 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sb Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 20,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,144 shares, and cut its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 116,740 shares to 122,119 shares, valued at $143.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neurocrine Biosc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 332,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,076 shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin’ Brands G (NASDAQ:DNKN).