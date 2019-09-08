Marshall Wace Llp Holds Position in Atmos Energy (ATO); Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined While Affinity Investment Advisors Decreased Stake

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Atmos Energy (ATO) by 221.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 26,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The hedge fund held 37,912 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, up from 11,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Atmos Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $109.09. About 646,092 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 18,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 159,169 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 178,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 6.94M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 65,618 are owned by Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Com. Gemmer Asset Management Limited owns 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 138 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 1,673 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 35,336 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.03% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 33,700 shares. Everett Harris Ca, a California-based fund reported 4,400 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Lc reported 1.29 million shares. New York-based Millennium Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). State Street reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Rampart Invest Co Ltd Liability Co holds 7,500 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). The New York-based Jefferies Gp Llc has invested 0.03% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Vident Invest Advisory Lc holds 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 6,841 shares. Gw Henssler Associate Ltd holds 4,582 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Commercial Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 5,869 shares.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Atmos Energy appoints new CEO and president – Dallas Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) by 18,593 shares to 5,611 shares, valued at $118,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX) by 1.97 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Rent (NASDAQ:RCII).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Healthcare Stocks With Rising Expectations – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CVS, Mastercard And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 3 – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Walgreens asks customers not to bring guns to its stores – L.A. Biz” with publication date: September 05, 2019.