Marshall Wace Llp Holding in Ttm Technologies (TTMI) Lowered by $5.88 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Market Value Declined While Bamco Has Lifted Holding by $6.26 Million

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Ttm Technologies (TTMI) by 92.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 534,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.40% . The hedge fund held 46,374 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, down from 580,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Ttm Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.65% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 1.03M shares traded. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 39.64% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.6% of TTM Tech; 10/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Receives Excellent Supplier Award From United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd; 24/04/2018 – TTM Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 32% to 18 Days; 11/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 24, 2018; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 18/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Anaren, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ TTM Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTMI); 16/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $700M-$750M; 21/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 99,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 6.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400.38 million, up from 6.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $43.51. About 2.20M shares traded or 33.56% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 23/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL SAYS SS&C MUST ANNOUNCE INTENTION BY MAY4; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Party City Holdco Inc by 1.42 million shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $17.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 825,964 shares, and cut its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Ltd invested in 135,161 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Macquarie Group Inc reported 287,817 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.23% or 308,400 shares in its portfolio. Southpoint Capital Advsr Limited Partnership holds 8.11% or 3.00M shares. C M Bidwell Assocs reported 15,505 shares. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 198,935 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Shell Asset Company has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 10,057 shares. North Point Managers Oh holds 2.42% or 200,442 shares in its portfolio. 408,220 are owned by Sandhill Cap Ltd Llc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 5,100 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 440 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated holds 3,250 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 153,987 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 114,880 shares.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:SSNC) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A 2.8% Return On Equity, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SS&C to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold TTMI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 111.91 million shares or 1.64% more from 110.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability has 0% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 12,878 shares. Ironwood Invest Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.26% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 22,400 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 140,005 shares. Mackay Shields Lc, New York-based fund reported 21,200 shares. 37,700 are held by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Assetmark reported 0% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Lc holds 0.04% or 17,200 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Lp has invested 0.08% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Principal Fincl Group Inc Incorporated has 0.01% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Quantbot Technologies Lp reported 38,598 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Inc invested 0% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc holds 2,653 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) for 130,224 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 56,758 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 96,511 shares to 185,084 shares, valued at $49.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Serv (NYSE:KAR) by 307,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 402,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).