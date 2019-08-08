Marshall Wace Llp Holding in Robert Half Intl (RHI) Increased as Shares Declined; Palestra Capital Management Has Increased Its Take (TTWO) Position by $90.70 Million; Share Value Rose

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Robert Half Intl (RHI) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 10,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The hedge fund held 143,158 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33M, up from 132,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Robert Half Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $56.8. About 18,052 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – ON APRIL 6, PLAINTIFF SHARI DORFF FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST CO IN SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 15316.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 964,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 971,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.66 million, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $130.1. About 143,656 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC) by 25,067 shares to 16,837 shares, valued at $644,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Prope Tendered (NYSE:BPY) by 626,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 631,501 shares, and cut its stake in A.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.96 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 688,550 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $100.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 454,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).