Marshall Wace Llp Holding in Hanover Insuranc (THG) Has Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose; Innospec (IOSP) Market Value Rose While First Wilshire Securities Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Hanover Insuranc (THG) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 64,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The hedge fund held 135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15,000, down from 64,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Hanover Insuranc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $133.16. About 123,320 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Retirement Of Longtime Chairman Michael P. Angelini; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Rev $1.33B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THG); 28/03/2018 – HANOVER IS SAID SEEKING SALE FOR CHAUCER: INSURANCE INSIDER; 03/04/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue First Quarter Financial Results on May 2; 12/03/2018 – Hanover Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 24/05/2018 – The Hanover Expands its Surety Leadership Team to Support Growth and Momentum; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.57; 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 Per Common Share

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 4,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The hedge fund held 154,654 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89 million, down from 158,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 48,800 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford reported 7,333 shares stake. Captrust Advisors holds 535 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wns Holdings (NYSE:WNS) by 214,168 shares to 261,209 shares, valued at $13.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyline Champion (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 1.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS).

