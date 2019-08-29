Marshall Wace Llp Holding in Greif (GEF) Has Boosted as Share Value Declined; Profit Investment Management Has Lowered Insperity (NSP) Holding as Shares Declined

Profit Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 29,039 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, down from 35,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $95.85. About 485,031 shares traded or 13.70% up from the average. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Greif Inc (GEF) by 33.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 133,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.99% . The hedge fund held 534,668 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.06 million, up from 400,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Greif Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $32.34. About 287,383 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 34.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.14% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – EMBARK ON APAPA FACTORY SITE IMPROVEMENT, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND OVERHAUL TO MEET MINIMUM STANDARD OF GREIF OPERATION WORLDWIDE; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT INC REPORTS 3.48 PCT STAKE IN GREIF INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY ENDED APRIL 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 5.2 MLN NAIRA VS 73.7 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – IN CONSULTATION WITH LARGER GREIF SUB-SAHARA AFRICA AND EMEA MANAGEMENT TEAM HAVE APPROVED TOTAL BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR LOCAL OPERATION; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – STRATEGIC CONSOLIDATION OF ALL VOLUMES AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN APAPA, LAGOS FACTORY SITE ONLY AND SUPPLY QUALITY PRODUCTS OUT OF FACTORY TO CUSTOMERS IN NIGERIA; 02/04/2018 – GREIF INC GEF.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF.B); 20/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 5.05% STAKE IN GREIF INC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF); 26/04/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) by 393,983 shares to 382,997 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 81,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,525 shares, and cut its stake in Corcept Thera (NASDAQ:CORT).

Since July 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $670,269 activity. 3,668 shares valued at $123,876 were bought by Hilsheimer Lawrence A. on Friday, July 5. Bergwall Timothy bought $16,775 worth of stock. On Tuesday, July 2 Emkes Mark A bought $38,968 worth of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) or 1,190 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.30, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold GEF shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 22.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.01% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 111,304 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 48,425 shares. 16,500 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications Lc. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Incorporated stated it has 5,137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama reported 34,149 shares stake. State Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia owns 4,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Hbk Invests Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) for 62,265 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 50,486 shares. Moreover, Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

More notable recent Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Greif Awarded Gold Rating in EcoVadis CSR Assessment for Second Consecutive Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Containerboard stocks crumble – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “6 Stocks to Buy Based on Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For June 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Greif, Inc. Announces Webcast Details for Investor Day on June 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.