Marshall Wace Llp Holding in Amdocs LTD (DOX) Cut by $10.99 Million as Shares Rose; Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Stock Price Rose While Texas Yale Capital Has Boosted Holding

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 43.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 203,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The hedge fund held 268,478 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53 million, down from 472,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $62.49. About 557,876 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 79,505 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 70,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 180,326 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT – TO ACQUIRE 6 PROJECTS FROM NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 16/04/2018 – NEP: NZ Live Owners Ray Standidge, Tony Parton and Roger Randle to Remain for Two Years; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS IN PACT WITH CPPIB FOR PORTFOLIO SALE; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners: CPPIB to Assume About $689M Debt; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: NEP/NCP Rtgs Unaffctd By Prpsd Trm Ln Add-On

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. DOX’s profit will be $143.98M for 14.88 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.96% EPS growth.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 386,364 shares to 652,577 shares, valued at $60.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Criteo Sa (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 176,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership has 0.33% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 259,811 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Finance Svcs Advisors has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Moreover, Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp has 2.64% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Engy Income Partners Ltd invested 4.3% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Fiduciary Company has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). 775 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc. Miller Howard Invs reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Limited Liability reported 1.12 million shares or 4.37% of all its holdings. James Investment Inc holds 3,115 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.16% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Bessemer Inc accumulated 550 shares or 0% of the stock. Japan-based Asset One Co Limited has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Eaton Vance Management holds 751,606 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co reported 715,557 shares.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.