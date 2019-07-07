Marshall Wace Llp Has Upped Stake in Realogy Holdings (RLGY) as Share Price Declined; Apple (AAPL) Holder Godsey & Gibb Associates Lowered Its Holding by $310,460

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 1,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,088 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 8,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Peddlers of dog-slow Android phones can’t copy Apple’s TrueDepth system; stuck with antiquated fingerprint; 26/03/2018 – Apple: A Look at Its Moves in Digital Television — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – AAPL: Apple CEO Tim Cook calls health care a “major strategic thrust for us.” – ! $AAPL; 28/05/2018 – PC Authority: Apple plans to unlock more NFC abilities for four generations of iPhone; 05/04/2018 – DJI Updates Zenmuse X7 Camera With Support For Apple ProRes RAW; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s CFO Says Services Had `Sensational’ Quarter: TOPLive

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Realogy Holdings (RLGY) by 1295.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 572,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 616,487 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, up from 44,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Realogy Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $748.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 2.12M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: The G-20 Winner ‘Is Clearly Apple’ – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday Apple Rumors: iOS 13 Helps Filter Spam Calls – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Flags Waving As Holiday Approaches, With Tesla Quarter Showing Unexpected Strength – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release – Live Trading News” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc.: Conjectures, Counterfactuals And More – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 8,060 shares to 124,925 shares, valued at $16.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher Ltd Co owns 3.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 26,692 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,996 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt invested in 1.27M shares or 2.48% of the stock. Avenir accumulated 1.82% or 90,170 shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership has 8,760 shares. Uss Invest Management reported 1.86% stake. The New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 2.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv holds 0.18% or 10,726 shares in its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 639,062 shares. Dodge & Cox has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Inr Advisory Ltd holds 0.02% or 788 shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 525,661 shares or 4.33% of the stock. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.74% or 46,449 shares.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Realogy: Down But Not Out – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RLGY INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, TOP RANKED LAW FIRM: Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Realogy Holdings Corp. – RLGY – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Changing The Game: Realogy Leads The Industry On REAL Trends List Of Real Estate Innovators – PRNewswire” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Fluor (FLR) to Join S&P MidCap 400 and Realogy (RLGY) and Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NRT Names Tim Foley Executive Vice President Of Operations – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advisors, a Colorado-based fund reported 54,055 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & holds 33,633 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 17,530 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eos Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 60,000 shares stake. Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 24,354 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 134,537 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 210,902 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 114,100 shares. Riverhead Management Lc invested in 25,100 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Numerixs Techs has 8,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 6,083 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins Ny. Okumus Fund Limited accumulated 8.19M shares. Southeastern Asset Management Tn has invested 1.7% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.05% or 2.28 million shares in its portfolio.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 2,500 shares were bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J, worth $22,700 on Monday, May 6.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 21,004 shares to 25,496 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 69,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,323 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN).