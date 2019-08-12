Marshall Wace Llp Has Upped Its Stake in Anadarko Petrole (APC) by $2.14 Million; Third Point Decreased Constellation Brands (STZ) Position by $122.50 Million as Stock Declined

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.10 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $194.15. About 1.09M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Anadarko Petrole (APC) by 5765.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 47,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 48,276 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Anadarko Petrole for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 159.31% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Charles Schwab Management Inc has invested 0.09% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Veritas Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 3,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Howe And Rusling holds 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 3,846 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ri stated it has 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 0.07% or 15,475 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Grp Inc One Trading Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Highstreet Asset Inc stated it has 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Carret Asset Lc holds 38,785 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mgmt Incorporated Tx has 0.1% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Pictet Asset Ltd has invested 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.08% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 347 are held by Tarbox Family Office. Montgomery Inv Management stated it has 102,204 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. Brave Asset holds 0.21% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 8,203 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 8,832 shares to 21,712 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in G1 Therapeutics by 301,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,924 shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK).

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental raises cash offer for Anadarko – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S resumes Gulf of Mexico oil output – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il stated it has 43,415 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Management owns 100 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs invested in 36,630 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx has 0.41% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 6,815 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 173,844 were reported by Waddell Reed Financial. 703,981 were accumulated by Uss Limited. Roffman Miller Assoc Pa has 26,042 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt reported 113,675 shares. Willingdon Wealth accumulated 23,566 shares. Harris Associates LP holds 0.76% or 2.37M shares. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,140 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Braun Stacey Assocs, a New York-based fund reported 67,352 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc has 2,801 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Primecap Company Ca has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 56,041 shares.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71 million shares, valued at $489.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellation Brands Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “1 Top Cannabis Stock You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Street’s Reaction To Constellation Brands Earnings, Wine Divestiture – Benzinga” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $502.09 million for 18.46 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.