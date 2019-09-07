Marshall Wace Llp Has Trimmed Stake in Amer Woodmark Co (AMWD) by $6.53 Million; As Fedex (FDX) Valuation Declined, American Research & Management Upped by $1.40 Million Its Holding

American Research & Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 224.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 11,165 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 3,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $161.87. About 1.38M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX: ONE WORKER BEING TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AFTER BLAST; 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Earnings: The Whole Package? — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location; 15/05/2018 – The Morning Download: FedEx CIO Says Blockchain Poised to Remake Corporate Logistics; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Acquires P2P Mailing Ltd. for GBP92 Million; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Fully-Electric Tesla Trucks Scheduled to Begin Production in 2019

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Amer Woodmark Co (AMWD) by 96.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 79,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The hedge fund held 2,536 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209,000, down from 82,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Amer Woodmark Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $84.16. About 135,998 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.6 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $28.00M for 12.38 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.13 actual EPS reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.19% negative EPS growth.

