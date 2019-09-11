Marshall Wace Llp Has Trimmed Anthem (ANTM) Position by $8.14 Million; Point72 Asset Management LP Position in Wendys Co (WEN) Has Boosted by $3.15 Million as Stock Declined

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Wendys Co (WEN) by 463.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 185,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The hedge fund held 225,567 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Wendys Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 3.43M shares traded or 20.89% up from the average. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 08/03/2018 – Florida Farmworkers Announce 5-Day “Freedom Fast” and “Time’s Up Wendy’s March” to demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S LOOKING FOR MORE DELIVERY PARTNERS TO EXPAND DELIVERY; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SAYS PLANNING NATIONAL LAUNCH OF MOBILE ORDERING; 20/04/2018 – WENDY’S ANNOUNCED 2020 GOAL OF OPENING OVER 600 NEW RESTAURANTS; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11; 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 11C; 20/04/2018 – California Today: California Today: Shabbat at a Wendy’s in Palm Desert; 30/04/2018 – Wendy’s Recognizes and Celebrates Top General Managers; 17/05/2018 – TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT LP SAYS NELSON PELTZ OWNS 19.82 PCT STAKE IN WENDYS CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 39.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 28,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 43,128 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, down from 71,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $251.1. About 771,263 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 227,485 shares to 22,515 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 95,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 489,380 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (Put) (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold WEN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 166.29 million shares or 3.22% less from 171.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group reported 3.14 million shares. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Proshare Limited Com reported 15,868 shares stake. Savings Bank stated it has 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Lazard Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 173,451 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 161,002 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 512,509 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Advsr has invested 0.02% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Maplelane Limited Company reported 595,000 shares stake. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 345,200 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 99,860 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advsrs holds 11,719 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp has 4.68M shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 372,621 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc holds 53,220 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 62,672 shares to 73,451 shares, valued at $130.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finan (NYSE:AMP).