Marshall Wace Llp Has Raised Freshpet (FRPT) Position by $2.43 Million; Ycg Has Trimmed Its Stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $342,924 as Market Valuation Rose

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 5,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 562,602 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.52 million, down from 567,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 3.58 million shares traded or 8.48% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Freshpet Inc (FRPT) by 13467.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 57,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.06% . The hedge fund held 58,203 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Freshpet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 373,019 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 57.87% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FRPT News: 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC FRPT.O – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REITERATED ITS GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, SEES NET SALES MORE THAN $185.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Freshpet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Freshpet Sees 2018 Sales Less Than $185M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freshpet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRPT); 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 07/05/2018 – FRESHPET INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers; 05/03/2018 – FRESHPET INC – QTRLY SHR $0.04

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assembly Bioscie (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 121,939 shares to 219,832 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Iboxx H/ (HYG) by 16,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,921 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold FRPT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap reported 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) or 13,147 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Co holds 164,375 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 14,932 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0% or 1,980 shares. Affinity Investment Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.09% or 10,289 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Manatuck Hill Prns Limited Liability Co has invested 2.73% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Castleark Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.23% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Axiom Int Ltd De invested in 103,830 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Franklin Resources owns 697,109 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Com accumulated 12,124 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,446 are held by Serv Automobile Association. Macquarie Group Ltd owns 45,398 shares.

