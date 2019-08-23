Marshall Wace Llp Has Raised Conmed (CNMD) Position by $19.80 Million; As Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Share Price Declined, Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $14.48 Million

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Conmed Corp (CNMD) by 148.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 238,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% . The hedge fund held 398,722 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.17M, up from 160,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Conmed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $99.61. About 140,490 shares traded. CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) has risen 19.51% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CNMD News: 10/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, ZOLL® Connector, REF/Catalog Number 2602Z Indicat; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 25/04/2018 - CONMED CORP CNMD.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.15 TO $2.20; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Universal/Anderson Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 24/05/2018 - CONMED Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 - CONMED 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 44C; 25/04/2018 - CONMED Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.15-Adj EPS $2.20; 24/03/2018 - FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Philips Plug Style Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 19/03/2018 conmed corporation | surgiquest airseal ifs system | K172516 | 03/16/2018 |

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 314,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 841,417 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.85M, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $30.27. About 442,673 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement With EQT GP Holdings to Acquire Olympus Gathering Syste; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M

More notable recent CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Investors Should Buy CONMED (CNMD) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CONMED Corporation (CNMD) CEO Curt Hartman on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CONMED Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CONMED prices $300 convertible debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Share Price Has Gained 83% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 228,640 shares to 10,004 shares, valued at $86,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in April 19 Puts On Fxe Us At 108 American (Put) by 14,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Avanos Medical I.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CNMD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.12 million shares or 43.61% more from 26.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 0% or 4,422 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 13,741 shares. 11,486 are held by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 802,995 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mngmt owns 392,856 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com holds 0% or 68,717 shares. First Mercantile Co holds 1,455 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Co holds 13,475 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 330,771 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) or 26,514 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 4,551 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 0% or 6,338 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 21,255 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning reported 75,759 shares. King Luther Capital Management has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 16,533 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Massachusetts Com Ma holds 0.03% or 1.79M shares. Md Sass Invsts reported 38,500 shares. Ballentine Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Advsr Asset Management Inc stated it has 14,204 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Insurance, a Ohio-based fund reported 33,220 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 1.84 million shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. 890,882 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co holds 38,922 shares. Moreover, Amer Century Inc has 0.02% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 391,946 shares. Ameritas Investment reported 0.03% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Regions reported 300 shares stake.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altus Midstream Co by 750,525 shares to 4.36 million shares, valued at $25.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 492,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kayne Anderson Mdstm Energy (KMF).

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Won’t Want to Miss – The Motley Fool” on March 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “2018 K-1 Tax Package Availability for EQM, RMP, and EQGP – Business Wire” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mountain Valley Pipeline extension wins draft environmental OK from FERC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EQT Midstream Partners, LP 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 15, 2019.