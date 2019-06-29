Marshall Wace Llp Has Lowered Stake in Keycorp (KEY) by $6.39 Million as Stock Declined; Horan Capital Management Boosted Thor Inds (THO) Position

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $58.45. About 1.73M shares traded or 104.66% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – THOR HOLDER MELVIN CAPITAL REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 96.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 425,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,615 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246,000, down from 441,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 13.26 million shares traded or 28.80% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has 1.76% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 281,372 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 9,451 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP accumulated 0.02% or 148,312 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 11,583 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Southernsun Asset Mngmt Lc holds 4.3% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 962,267 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc has 58,168 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 19,484 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 2.06M shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 15,700 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc reported 4,480 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Voya Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 4.80 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 330,736 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.44 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.44 per share. KEY’s profit will be $443.64 million for 10.09 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,111 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Paloma Prtnrs Comm owns 102,847 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 9,287 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 2,738 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Fruth Investment Mgmt holds 15,641 shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 191,561 shares. 33,535 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Stifel Financial invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 17,165 are owned by Of Vermont. British Columbia Corporation reported 663,414 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Com Dc reported 37,355 shares stake. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated reported 0.06% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Clearbridge Investments Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 7.61 million shares.