Marshall Wace Llp Has Lowered Its Position in Sp Plus (SP) as Stock Price Rose; As Weibo Sp Ads (WB) Share Price Declined, Exane Derivatives Has Lifted Stake by $150.97 Million

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Weibo Sp Ads (WB) by 221.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 2,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 3,536 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219.14 million, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Weibo Sp Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.09B market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 3.48 million shares traded or 64.65% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO CORP – AVERAGE DAUS HAD A NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 30 MLN USERS YEAR OVER YEAR AND REACHED 184 MLN IN MARCH 2018; 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 38,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.19% . The hedge fund held 164,228 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, down from 202,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $791.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 32,443 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 10.43% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP); 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M; 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold SP shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 3.12% more from 21.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 146,103 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 9,962 shares. 26,850 are owned by Goldman Sachs. Qs Investors Llc reported 175 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Grp stated it has 138,108 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Company owns 9,041 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn reported 93,094 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 1.38 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 18,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fil stated it has 636,208 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt reported 0.24% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). State Common Retirement Fund reported 21,800 shares stake. 10,600 were reported by Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 3,801 shares.

Analysts await SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SP’s profit will be $15.38M for 12.87 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by SP Plus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.28% negative EPS growth.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 106,867 shares to 247,557 shares, valued at $17.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold WB shares while 58 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 7.99% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr reported 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Moreover, Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). 1.13M are held by Dsm Capital Ptnrs Lc. Stifel Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) for 8,185 shares. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Bluefin Trading Ltd Company owns 90,544 shares. 2,662 are held by Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc). Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0% stake. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% or 9,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co reported 600 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). State Bank Of Mellon reported 90,293 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.02% invested in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB). Federated Pa invested in 0.33% or 2.14M shares.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) by 1,016 shares to 1 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.