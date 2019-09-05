Marshall Wace Llp Has Lowered By $52.70 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Lrad (LRAD) Shorts Increased By 0.8%

Lrad Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) had an increase of 0.8% in short interest. LRAD’s SI was 50,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.8% from 50,300 shares previously. With 66,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Lrad Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD)’s short sellers to cover LRAD’s short positions. The SI to Lrad Corporation’s float is 0.16%. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.42. About 12,993 shares traded. LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) has risen 51.27% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LRAD News: 15/05/2018 – LRAD CORP FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FBI chief “deeply concerned” about China’s ZTE; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – DJ LRAD Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRAD); 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q Rev $7.87M; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp ‘Is Well-Positioned for Significant Fiscal Yr-over-Yr Rev Growth’; 08/03/2018 LRAD® Corporation Announces Campus Safety and Communication Solutions Initiative

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 81.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp sold 450,464 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 104,823 shares with $12.36 million value, down from 555,287 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $139.6. About 13.23 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company has market cap of $110.26 million. It develops directed acoustic products that beam, focus, and control sound over short and long distances. It has a 285 P/E ratio. The firm offers directional and omnidirectional sound products, which are used for communication and deterring threats over distances.

Marshall Wace Llp increased Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT) stake by 476,973 shares to 496,096 valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Western Union (NYSE:WU) stake by 382,778 shares and now owns 390,847 shares. Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) was raised too.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 5.68% above currents $139.6 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Canaccord Genuity. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $90 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 19. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.