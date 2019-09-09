Marshall Wace Llp Has Lifted Position in Autozone (AZO) by $1.70 Million; Ebay (EBAY) Share Value Rose While Marathon Partners Equity Management Trimmed Its Stake by $4.35 Million

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 49.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 1,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 5,011 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 3,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $15.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1127.69. About 337,987 shares traded or 44.27% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 117,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 255,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 5.41M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $422.37M for 20.25 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.11% or 2.27M shares. Pggm Investments stated it has 2.05M shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 13,405 shares. Usca Ria invested 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Pnc Financial Svcs accumulated 346,443 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Marco Inv Lc holds 0.28% or 40,153 shares in its portfolio. Hamilton Point Invest Limited Liability Co holds 2.35% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 142,295 shares. M Hldgs Secs holds 8,961 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited reported 216,247 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh has invested 0.42% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Raymond James Svcs Inc holds 123,925 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta holds 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 218,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.11% or 1.46M shares.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E L F Beauty Inc (Put) by 66,600 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,000 shares, and has risen its stake in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 1,168 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 50,975 shares. 2.31 million are owned by Vanguard Gru. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,912 shares. 898 are held by Fund Management. Kirr Marbach And Limited Liability In has 16,051 shares for 4% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity holds 0.02% or 4,083 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 18,229 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 37,968 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Citadel Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 35,819 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Raymond James Assocs reported 0.02% stake. 8,079 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Com invested in 0.1% or 114,720 shares.