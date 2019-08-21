Marshall Wace Llp Has Lifted Its Vmware (VMW) Position by $5.94 Million as Market Value Declined; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Wallington Asset Management Has Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 169.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 32,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 52,477 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, up from 19,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $144.42. About 1.43M shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/04/2018 – VMware Elevates the Hybrid Cloud Experience with New Releases of vSphere and vSAN; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Transformation; 17/04/2018 – ACTIVIST INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS ACQUIRED A MEDIUM-SIZED STAKE IN VMWARE THAT IS BELOW THE 5 PCT DISCLOSURE THRESHOLD – CNBC; 21/05/2018 – ICAHN ON VMWARE SAYS ‘l WISH l HAD A BIGGER POSITION IN THE COMPANY’ – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – JETSTREAM REPORTS JETSTREAM MIGRATE FOR VMWARE CLOUD ON AWS; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 19/04/2018 – PE Hub: Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO: Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Carl Icahn has acquired a medium-sized stake in VMware that is below the 5 percent disclosure threshold, sources say; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $203.17. About 2.71M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Expand Use of Prolia(R) (denosumab) to Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX

