Marshall Wace Llp Has Lifted Its Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake by $33.65 Million; Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Holder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Cut Its Holding by $5.74 Million

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman (NOC) by 3431.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 104,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The hedge fund held 107,231 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.65M, up from 3,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Northrop Grumman for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $7.4 during the last trading session, reaching $368.18. About 3.49M shares traded or 313.92% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS ITS DEAL OF ORBITAL ATK WILL CLOSE IN THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 43,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 197,368 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.09M, down from 240,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.35. About 395,639 shares traded or 17.15% up from the average. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 SALES $3,885 MLN – $4,015 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 18,630 were accumulated by South Dakota Inv Council. Roberts Glore Il owns 2,813 shares. Sei Invests Company has invested 0.12% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Perkins Coie Tru has 8 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 8,500 shares. Factory Mutual Ins Com stated it has 181,200 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. 3,000 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. 3,281 were reported by Voloridge Inv Ltd Company. Navellier & Associates has invested 0.04% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Northern Tru invested in 1.71 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 900 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation And holds 1,458 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cadinha & Company Limited Liability Company holds 61,020 shares or 3.56% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs invested in 12,350 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 140,313 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $12.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 61,555 shares to 51,398 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr (XLE) by 39,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,327 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp, which manages about $649.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 163,629 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $28.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 313,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold WBC shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Numerixs Tech holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 300 shares. Strs Ohio holds 623 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 48,644 shares. Sei accumulated 22,580 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 20,987 are held by Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Co. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.26% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 33,522 shares. M&T Bank & Trust reported 6,398 shares. Price Michael F accumulated 122,500 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 9,227 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northeast Fin Consultants Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). California Public Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 99,321 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins has 0.09% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 5,660 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 18,015 shares. Alpine Management Limited Liability Corp has 1.64% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 42,500 shares.