Marshall Wace Llp Has Increased Live Nation Ente (LYV) Position by $4.81 Million; Thor Inds (THO) Stock Value Declined While Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Increased by $507,966 Its Stake

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Live Nation Ente (LYV) by 207.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 76,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 113,186 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19 million, up from 36,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Ente for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $70.7. About 732,642 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 05/04/2018 – Variety: Live Nation Acquires Wolfson Entertainment, Management Home to Hall & Oates; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Live Nation’s Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating Was Affirmed at SGL-1; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Ratings Outlook Was Maintained for Live Nation; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 08/05/2018 – J. Cole Announces North American KOD Tour With Special Guest Young Thug; 26/03/2018 – All Aboard The Rock & Roll Express! 3 Doors Down And Collective Soul To Co-Headline Tour With Special Guest Soul Asylum; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Conc; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary Artist, Limited Dates

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 101,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, up from 92,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.99. About 469,404 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Live Nation Expands Its Global Platform By Acquiring Leading Mexico Promoter OCESA Entertainment – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Report notes Live Nation aided ticket resellers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Fighting the Knee-Jerk Reaction: 3 Companies That Are Down But Not Out – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Live Nation Entertainment Hosted 8,000 Events in the First Quarter – Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Peter Orthwein To Step Down As Executive Chairman And Assume Role Of Chairman Emeritus At Thor Industries – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brunswick Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

