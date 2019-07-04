Marshall Wace Llp Has Increased Its Orix (IX) Position by $2.93 Million; Partners Group Holding Ag Has Lifted Its Apollo Global Management (APO) Stake by $6.39 Million as Shares Rose

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 522,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, up from 294,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.66. About 1.35M shares traded or 14.55% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Timeshare operator ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 25/04/2018 – Apollo Aviation Group Raises $950 Million for SASOF IV; 23/04/2018 – ENVIROMISSION SIGNED MOU WITH APOLLO DEVELOPMENT ON SOLAR TOWER; 26/05/2018 – NASA Administrator Reflects on Legacy Record-Breaking Skylab, Apollo Astronaut; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q NET INCOME 2.5B RUPEES, EST. 2.48B; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q TOTAL COSTS 17.8B RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global Gets Stung on Quarterly Declines in ADT, Athene; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition – sources via @LianaBaker @GregRoumeliotis; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Orix (IX) by 134.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 41,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 71,956 shares of the diversified financial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 30,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Orix for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $75.87. About 10,543 shares traded. ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has declined 21.88% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.31% the S&P500. Some Historical IX News: 10/03/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO – UPDATES ON PROPOSED MERGER WITH OMAN ORIX LEASING COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Orix Corp FY Oper Pft Y336.20B Vs Pft Y329.22B; 11/04/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO SAYS IN VIEW OF MERGER OF OMAN ORIX LEASING INTO CO, INITIAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS INCORPORATE FINANCIALS OF MERGED ENTITY EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Daikyo 8840.T -2017/18 group results; 09/05/2018 – ORIX 8591.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) OPERATING PROFIT 336.20 BLN YEN (+2.1 %); 19/04/2018 – TABLE-Orix Jreit 8954.T -6 MTH results; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Orix 8591.T -2017/18 parent results; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO – MERGER BY INCORPORATION OF OMAN ORIX LEASING INTO NATIONAL FINANCE WILL BE COMPLETED IN NEXT FEW DAYS; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR: ORIX Life Rtgs Affmd, Then Withdrawn At Co.’s Request; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES ORIX RATING TO A3, OUTLOOK STABLE

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 83,531 shares to 247,794 shares, valued at $15.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,060 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisers reported 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Capital Investors reported 10.66 million shares. 7,450 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Karpas Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.3% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Moors Cabot holds 10,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Regions Fin Corp has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.21% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Pzena Invest Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0.11% stake. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 1,335 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division holds 0.03% or 7,340 shares in its portfolio. Tiger Legatus Cap Mngmt stated it has 325,000 shares. Heritage Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “West Corporation Acquires Notified NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Industry consolidation in the TV sector – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) on Behalf of Shutterfly Shareholders and Encourages Shutterfly Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Campbell Soup Company (CPB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Grp (NYSE:IPG) by 33,576 shares to 309,132 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Playa Hotels & R by 101,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,399 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorp Na (NASDAQ:ZION).