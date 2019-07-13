Marshall Wace Llp Has Increased Its Criteo Sa (CRTO) Holding; SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Covered By 1 Bulls

Marshall Wace Llp increased Criteo Sa (CRTO) stake by 220.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp acquired 176,688 shares as Criteo Sa (CRTO)’s stock declined 29.01%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 256,757 shares with $5.14 million value, up from 80,069 last quarter. Criteo Sa now has $1.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 135,538 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say

Among 3 analysts covering SSP Group Plc (LON:SSPG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SSP Group Plc had 13 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 17 by Shore Capital. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, January 18 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, June 6 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, January 18. The stock of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) earned “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Thursday, January 17. Barclays Capital maintained SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) rating on Friday, January 18. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and GBX 765 target. The stock of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by UBS. See SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) latest ratings:

More news for SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Here’s Why I Think SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Here’s What SSP Group plc’s (LON:SSPG) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 29, 2019 is yet another important article.

The stock increased 0.59% or GBX 4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 682. About 569,420 shares traded. SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

SSP Group plc operates branded food and beverage travel outlets. The company has market cap of 3.04 billion GBP. It operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It has a 26.23 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 400 brands through a portfolio of 2,000 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Among 2 analysts covering Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Criteo SA had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. Rosenblatt downgraded Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) on Tuesday, March 26 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Rosenblatt.

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Criteo S.A.â€™s (NASDAQ:CRTO) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Stock Moves 0.58%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Criteo Stock Slumped 24.3% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

