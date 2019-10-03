Marshall Wace Llp Has Increased Diamond Hill (DHIL) Stake by $825,837; Virtusa (VRTU) Shareholder Next Century Growth Investors Has Trimmed Stake

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Diamond Hill (DHIL) by 150.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 5,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The hedge fund held 9,760 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 3,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Diamond Hill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $134. About 21,031 shares traded or 6.45% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (VRTU) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 39,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.79% . The institutional investor held 108,326 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81M, down from 148,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Virtusa Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 117,715 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 EPS 50c-EPS 66c; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa Sees FY19 Rev $1.230B-$1.270B; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $2.08 TO $2.32; 20/04/2018 – DJ Virtusa Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTU); 22/05/2018 – Virtusa Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP VRTU.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $1.23 BLN TO $1.27 BLN; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN THREE TRANCHES WITH $80.0 MLN PAID AT CLOSING; 14/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $140.0 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Virtusa Has Completed the Purchase of eTouch, Which Was Announced Monday

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $802.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 27,677 shares to 754,231 shares, valued at $21.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 152,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 748,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Tactile Systems.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $212,500 activity.

Analysts await Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.34 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.34 per share. VRTU’s profit will be $10.09 million for 25.57 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Virtusa Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold VRTU shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 26.36 million shares or 0.43% more from 26.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Partners Limited Company holds 1,100 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 66 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Blair William & Il accumulated 9,747 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 73 shares. Redwood Invests Ltd Com stated it has 0.78% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). Advsr Asset holds 212 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Techs LP holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Ltd Com accumulated 216,056 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sg Americas has 5,093 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.13 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assoc owns 6,769 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Prtnrs owns 0% invested in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) for 2,429 shares. Everence Management Inc stated it has 10,050 shares. The Maryland-based Campbell Com Investment Adviser Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $12.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizz (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 75,063 shares to 161,043 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adr by 137,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,788 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Nt Butterfi.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 18 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 2.00 million shares or 8.45% more from 1.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camarda Fin Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). 12 are owned by Fifth Third Bankshares. Victory accumulated 9,625 shares. Int Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Amica Retiree Trust reported 0.78% stake. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.51% or 32,539 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability reported 11,369 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Financial Bank has 6,254 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) stated it has 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 273 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gp Inc reported 161,480 shares. 2,149 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur Comm The. Osmium Prtnrs Limited Company holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 17,900 shares. 710 were accumulated by Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Company. Denali Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).