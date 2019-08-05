Marshall Wace Llp Has Increased Barrett Bus Svcs (BBSI) Position by $2.78 Million as Stock Rose; Forward Management Has Decreased Its Equinix (EQIX) Position by $500,565 as Shares Rose

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Barrett Bus Svcs (BBSI) by 96.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 36,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.71% . The hedge fund held 73,673 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, up from 37,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Barrett Bus Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $609.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.07% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $82.19. About 60,880 shares traded or 61.47% up from the average. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 3.58% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 06/04/2018 – Serious Money Claer Barrett shows […]; 17/04/2018 – Wisconsin Jrnl: Sources: Tom Barrett considering run for governor; 23/03/2018 – Karen Barrett, chief executive at […]; 25/04/2018 – Albertsons Companies Promotes Sean Barrett to SVP, Advertising and Marketing; 01/05/2018 – Barrett Business Services 1Q Rev $224M; 20/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos LB Shaq Barrett To Sign Tender; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Statement on Nomination of Barrett Rich to be U.S. Marshal; 01/05/2018 – Times-Picayune: Saints sign former Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett to 3-year contract; 11/05/2018 – Barrett-Jackson Throttles up “Driven Hearts” Campaign to Raise Money and Awareness for Heart Health; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 1,105 shares as the company's stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 1,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, down from 2,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $42.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $15.59 during the last trading session, reaching $508.51. About 213,460 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 20,700 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.1% or 470,241 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource Inc has 468,182 shares. Veritas Management Llp has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 1,826 shares. 508 were accumulated by Finance Counselors Inc. British Columbia Inv Mngmt has 21,288 shares. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.36% or 6,389 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan invested in 33 shares. Amer Invest Ser has invested 0.25% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Albion Fincl Group Ut owns 0.12% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,916 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 64,717 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 8,667 shares. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0.03% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

