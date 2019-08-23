Marshall Wace Llp Has Decreased Position in Flir Systems (FLIR) by $1.02 Million as Share Price Declined; Raytheon Co. (RTN) Shareholder Peloton Wealth Strategists Upped Position by $342,160

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Flir Systems (FLIR) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 21,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The hedge fund held 417,894 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.88 million, down from 439,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Flir Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.85. About 382,348 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 10,805 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 8,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $186.98. About 1.31M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56 million and $144.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,300 shares to 43,100 shares, valued at $10.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.01M for 20.28 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.