Marshall Wace Llp Has Decreased Its Stake in Tim Particip (TSU) by $8.08 Million; Snyder Capital Management LP Has Decreased Pdf Solutions (PDFS) Holding by $686,894; Stock Value Rose

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc. (PDFS) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 52,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.99% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15M, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Pdf Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $438.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.53. About 109,647 shares traded or 13.54% up from the average. PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has risen 27.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PDFS News: 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – PDF SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 07/03/2018 Foxit Launches PDF Compressor for Linux; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 19/04/2018 – DJ PDF Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDFS); 09/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 16; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Tim Particip (TSU) by 97.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 576,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 13,986 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $209,000, down from 590,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Tim Particip for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 565,584 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $12.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Globus Medical I (NYSE:GMED) by 36,814 shares to 116,146 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General C (NYSE:DG) by 125,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Integer Holdings.

Analysts await TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 65.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.7 per share. TSU’s profit will be $115.56M for 15.19 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold PDFS shares while 17 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 24.64 million shares or 6.58% more from 23.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.02 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by PDF Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

