Marshall Wace Llp Has Cut Stake in Safety Insurance (SAFT) by $543,606 as Valuation Rose; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shareholder Bradley Foster & Sargent Cut Holding by $486,699

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Safety Insurance (SAFT) by 95.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 6,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 288 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25,000, down from 6,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Safety Insurance for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $96.48. About 12,047 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 14.51% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 3,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.04 million, down from 166,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $164.09. About 1.94M shares traded or 11.81% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold SAFT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.13 million shares or 19.16% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thb Asset Mngmt reported 10,395 shares. Victory Cap owns 19,850 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. First Manhattan has invested 0.01% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Northern Trust has 0.01% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 547,997 shares. Trust Of Vermont has 126 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Century Cos owns 15,205 shares. Ubs Asset Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,811 shares. Davenport Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 29,273 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 0% or 4,584 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 515 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Commercial Bank And reported 9 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 8,662 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) by 556,366 shares to 593,892 shares, valued at $20.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wintrust Finl (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 155,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Roadhous (NASDAQ:TXRH).

More notable recent Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Safety Insurance Group’s Earnings Take Reinsurance Hit – The Motley Fool” on February 28, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “5 High-Yield Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – GuruFocus.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Safety Insurance Group: Winter Weather Weighs on First-Quarter Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Safety Insurance Group declares $0.80 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Accenture (ACN) Completes BRIDGE Energy Group Acquisition – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Rally Continues, “Merger Monday” Returns – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for ADP (ADP) – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Economic Release Summary: Strange Things Happening – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Garage Aids Enterprises to Devise & Deploy Business Ideas – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.30 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $12.12 million activity. $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Politi Douglas W. $3.26M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A. Black Maria also sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. Weinstein Donald also sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. O’Brien Dermot J had sold 3,803 shares worth $509,766. Perrotti Thomas J sold $176,063 worth of stock or 1,314 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Llc reported 800 shares. Moreover, Crawford Inv Counsel has 0.04% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Burney owns 19,845 shares. New York-based Barrett Asset Lc has invested 2.74% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Atlas Browninc invested in 9,176 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt owns 314 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank & owns 43 shares. 82,111 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.29% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hanson Mcclain invested in 1,341 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.27% or 119,418 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust & Communication owns 19,553 shares. Prudential reported 777,854 shares stake. Gateway Advisers Ltd Co has invested 0.36% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 1,523 shares to 42,356 shares, valued at $8.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss & C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 15,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI).