Marshall Wace Llp Has Cut Its Waters (WAT) Stake by $11.38 Million as Stock Value Declined; Alexandria Capital Has Decreased Its Stake in Aes (AES) by $333,450

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 99.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 45,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 229 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57,000, down from 46,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $216.96. About 334,763 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Board Authorizes an Additional $3B Shr Repurchase Program; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Net $112M; 03/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the Selection of John Williams as New York Fed President; 10/04/2018 – Waters New ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series Sets New Performance Benchmarks; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30; 22/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on GAO Report Confirming Longstanding Concerns about HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration; 02/05/2018 – Teton Waters Ranch Names Chief Executive Officer; 20/05/2018 – Lacy Selig, Chase Waters; 09/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: S.2155 Is a Harmful Bill and House Republicans Are Determined to Make It Worse; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corporation to Invest $215 Million in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 18,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 212,083 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 230,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.15. About 1.82 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 22/05/2018 – Fitch Maintains AES Puerto Rico L.P.’s Senior Bonds on Rating Watch Negative; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase II of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment Industry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 09/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: 92nd OG partners with 375th AES, enhance AE knowledge; 15/03/2018 – AES CORP – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AND ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY MARCH 29, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AES COMMITTING UP TO $400M FOR PROJECT; 13/03/2018 – An Important Milestone Is Reached in the Dayton Power and Light Distribution Rate Review

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health In by 1.14 million shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $28.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 12,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenaris (NYSE:TS).

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.59M for 25.71 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.88 million activity. Shares for $463,180 were sold by SALICE THOMAS P. Kelly Terrence P had sold 1,312 shares worth $304,423 on Monday, February 11. Rae Elizabeth B had sold 10,800 shares worth $2.51M on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $6.28M were sold by BEAUDOUIN MARK T on Friday, January 25. $206,694 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was sold by Kim Francis. 23,000 shares valued at $5.25 million were sold by King Ian on Monday, January 28.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 18,523 shares to 135,132 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 3,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

