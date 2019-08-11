Marshall Wace Llp Has Cut Its Steelcase (SCS) Holding; Universal Display (OLED) Sellers Decreased By 30.39% Their Shorts

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) had a decrease of 30.39% in short interest. OLED’s SI was 2.51 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 30.39% from 3.60 million shares previously. With 715,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)’s short sellers to cover OLED’s short positions. The SI to Universal Display Corporation’s float is 5.93%. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $212.69. About 476,157 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Steelcase Inc (SCS) stake by 87.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp sold 200,275 shares as Steelcase Inc (SCS)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 28,146 shares with $409,000 value, down from 228,421 last quarter. Steelcase Inc now has $1.90B valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.19. About 385,434 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. The company has market cap of $10.02 billion. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. It has a 86.11 P/E ratio. The firm licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Universal Display Corporation shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed Fin Incorporated reported 2.90M shares. Aperio Group Lc holds 15,262 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). 75 are owned by Country Savings Bank. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Com owns 337,464 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Regal Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 328 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management has 0.01% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Art Advisors Lc stated it has 11,594 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 28,788 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Creative Planning invested in 14,275 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Earnest Lc accumulated 0% or 27 shares. Cambridge Invest Inc reported 3,772 shares. Beaconlight Cap Ltd owns 27,207 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Display had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Roth Capital maintained Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by Needham on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The stock of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer.

Marshall Wace Llp increased Wingstop Inc stake by 69,948 shares to 70,981 valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Rhythm Pharmaceu stake by 12,417 shares and now owns 14,715 shares. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was raised too.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46M for 9.41 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated reported 55,223 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated stated it has 13,509 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 0.09% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 27,728 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 7,906 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 97,459 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Limited invested in 3,240 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,967 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 1,658 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Venator Limited has invested 2.29% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Verity & Verity Limited invested in 0.04% or 13,450 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 602 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 131,365 shares. Numerixs Inv Inc accumulated 23,720 shares. Sei Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 63,303 shares.