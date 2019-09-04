Marshall Wace Llp Has Boosted Its Schwab (Charles) (SCHW) Position; W P Carey (WPC) Holding Has Raised by National Asset Management Inc

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Schwab (Charles) (SCHW) by 258.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 427,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 593,552 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38M, up from 165,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Schwab (Charles) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.61. About 1.54M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 130.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 7,296 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $572,000, up from 3,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $91.82. About 110,949 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. 2,595 The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares with value of $100,367 were bought by Goldfarb Mark A.

