Marshall Wace Llp Decreased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $52.70 Million as Valuation Rose; Masco Com (MAS) Shareholder Thompson Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $754,650 as Valuation Rose

Thompson Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Masco Corp Com (MAS) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc sold 19,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 143,217 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 162,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Masco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.82. About 1.98M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 81.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 450,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 104,823 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.36M, down from 555,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 24.37M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Management Llc holds 0.07% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 7,676 shares. 194,967 were reported by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc owns 37,627 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 16,000 are owned by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Moreover, D L Carlson Invest Group Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Montag A And Assoc, Georgia-based fund reported 90,008 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 0.06% or 11,567 shares. Moreover, Cibc Mkts Inc has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 918 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 1 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 207 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communication stated it has 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Sun Life has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 1.85 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bessemer Group Incorporated owns 1,543 shares.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.62M for 13.86 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,150 shares to 32,653 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumber Liquidators Hldgs Inc C (NYSE:LL) by 67,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX).

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 85,818 shares to 89,085 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX) by 3.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in Solid Bioscience.