Marshall Wace Llp Decreased Cypress Semicon (CY) Holding by $16.23 Million as Market Value Rose; Snow Capital Management LP Position In Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Was Boosted

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Cypress Semicon (CY) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 737,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The hedge fund held 76,470 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70M, down from 814,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Cypress Semicon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 5.18 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) by 29.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 129,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 566,386 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.40 million, up from 437,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Umpqua Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 827,278 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba Fincl Advsr holds 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 100 shares. Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 57,861 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 64,672 shares. Shelton Mgmt accumulated 24,446 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Llc has invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 821,994 are owned by Natixis. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 329,317 shares. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 593,674 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 151 shares. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Alpha Windward Limited owns 30,912 shares. 452,745 were reported by Gabelli And Communication Invest Advisers Inc. Assetmark holds 258 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 2.81M shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $12.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills In (NYSE:GIS) by 20,486 shares to 20,496 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods by 248,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tel S E (VOX).

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.40M for 24.22 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) by 2.72 million shares to 125,530 shares, valued at $876,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cno Financial Group Inc by 80,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC).

