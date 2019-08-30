Marshall Wace Llp Decreased By $3.30 Million Its Vulcan Materials (VMC) Holding; Marietta Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its A O Smith (AOS) Position

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased A O Smith (AOS) stake by 29.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 57,276 shares as A O Smith (AOS)’s stock declined 13.43%. The Marietta Investment Partners Llc holds 137,271 shares with $7.32 million value, down from 194,547 last quarter. A O Smith now has $7.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 238,465 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Vulcan Materials (VMC) stake by 36.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp sold 27,968 shares as Vulcan Materials (VMC)’s stock rose 11.79%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 48,754 shares with $5.77 million value, down from 76,722 last quarter. Vulcan Materials now has $18.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $141.19. About 293,346 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification

Marshall Wace Llp increased Advanced Drainag (NYSE:WMS) stake by 661,733 shares to 705,918 valued at $18.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Varian Medical S (NYSE:VAR) stake by 103,501 shares and now owns 226,402 shares. Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.01% or 41,682 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts stated it has 87,431 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Barnett And Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 300 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Wafra invested in 154,316 shares or 0.64% of the stock. 58,582 are owned by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Moreover, National Bank has 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 6,508 shares. Utah Retirement reported 24,758 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The stated it has 24,992 shares. New York-based Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.51% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Paloma Prns Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 18,669 shares. Cwm Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). First Allied Advisory Service Inc invested in 2,784 shares.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $225.02M for 20.64 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Vulcan Materials has $15300 highest and $115 lowest target. $137.17’s average target is -2.85% below currents $141.19 stock price. Vulcan Materials had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 26 by Longbow. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6.

Among 2 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AO Smith Corp has $62 highest and $60 lowest target. $61’s average target is 31.13% above currents $46.52 stock price. AO Smith Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird.

