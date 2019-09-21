Marshall Wace Llp Cut Post Holdings In (POST) Position by $581,847 as Shares Declined; Madison Investment Holdings Has Lowered Position in Home Depot (HD) by $1.12 Million

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Post Holdings In (POST) by 70.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 5,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 2,310 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $240,000, down from 7,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Post Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.66. About 683,179 shares traded or 11.62% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Revenue View To Y12.70T; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Rev Y12.92T Vs Y13.33T

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 5,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 101,260 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.06M, down from 106,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07M shares traded or 79.83% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.29 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 13,999 shares to 750,700 shares, valued at $78.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 72,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.08 per share. POST’s profit will be $85.49M for 22.58 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

