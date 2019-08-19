Marshall Wace Llp Cut Position in Integrat Device (IDTI) by $7.44 Million as Valuation Were Volatile; Integrated Device Tech Com (IDTI) Shareholder Gabelli Funds Upped Stake by $58.88 Million

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Integrat Device (IDTI) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 155,015 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 462,890 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.68M, down from 617,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Integrat Device for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 32,993 shares to 52,477 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) by 348,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Holdi (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 165,094 are owned by Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Co. Westchester Ltd Llc reported 191,941 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt owns 6,080 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc accumulated 28 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 20,265 shares. 3.12M were accumulated by Davidson Kempner Management L P. Us Retail Bank De holds 0.01% or 37,418 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 21,395 shares. Saturna Cap reported 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Principal Fincl Group Inc has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Gideon Capital Advsrs Incorporated invested in 6,476 shares. Pentwater Capital L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.63 million shares. Ancora Lc invested in 7,700 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Company holds 99,150 shares. Prelude Management Limited Liability Company invested in 49,658 shares.

More important recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GigCapital2, Inc. Announces Expanded and Enhanced Leadership Team – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “GigCapital, Inc. Announces Appointment of Brad Weightman to Chief Financial Officer – Yahoo Finance”, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWO, IDTI, HUBS, PLNT – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

