Marshall Wace Llp Cut Its Gaming And Leisu (GLPI) Position by $40.86 Million; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holder Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Upped Position

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 1,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 44,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $207.77. About 1.60 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Confirms Pablo Salame Retirement; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Director Kullman Says Women Still Face 1980s Work Issues; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 03/04/2018 – INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDS MANAGED BY MIRA AND GOLDMAN SACHS TO ACQUIRE HES INTERNATIONAL FROM RIVERSTONE AND THE CARLYLE GROUP; 28/03/2018 – PING AN IS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, JPMORGAN, CCB FOR UNIT’S IPO; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 19/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS EXPECTS U.S. 10-YEAR YIELD TO TOP OUT AT 3.6 PCT AT THE END OF 2019, FED FUNDS RATE TO PLATEAU AT 3.38 PCT; 19/03/2018 – “Growth outperformance has not historically signaled subsequent value outperformance,” Goldman’s David Kostin wrote; 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 16/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC – GOLDMAN SACHS AND ROTHSCHILD ACTED AS JOINT FINANCIAL ADVISERS TO OLD MUTUAL IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Gaming And Leisu (GLPI) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 801,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 39 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 801,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Gaming And Leisu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 947,071 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q Rev $254.2M

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Td Ameritrade Ho (NYSE:AMTD) by 26,987 shares to 27,822 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr (XLE) by 37,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Grp (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.17 million for 12.06 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.