Marshall Wace Llp Cut By $12.54 Million Its Brookfield Prope Tendered (BPY) Position; Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Shorts Raised By 17.21%

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) had an increase of 17.21% in short interest. CRZO’s SI was 13.03M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.21% from 11.12 million shares previously. With 3.00M avg volume, 4 days are for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO)’s short sellers to cover CRZO’s short positions. It closed at $9.71 lastly. It is down 51.36% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC AS OF MARCH 26, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 21/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $24; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Carrizo Oil

Marshall Wace Llp decreased Brookfield Prope Tendered (BPY) stake by 49.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marshall Wace Llp analyzed 626,963 shares as Brookfield Prope Tendered (BPY)'s stock declined 0.45%. The Marshall Wace Llp holds 631,501 shares with $12.99 million value, down from 1.26 million last quarter. Brookfield Prope Tendered now has $7.96B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 819,244 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500.

Marshall Wace Llp increased Helix Energy Sol (NYSE:HLX) stake by 413,761 shares to 621,280 valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) stake by 17,251 shares and now owns 23,900 shares. Wns Holdings (NYSE:WNS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $898.22 million. The firm holds interests in gas and oil plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. It has a 1.71 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved gas and oil reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive gas and oil wells.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $473,473 activity. 30,755 shares were sold by FISHER JOHN BRADLEY, worth $372,308 on Tuesday, March 19. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $101,165 was made by JOHNSON S P IV on Tuesday, January 15.

Among 6 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Tuesday, February 26. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Alliance Global Partners with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by M Partners. Williams Capital Group maintained Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Williams Capital Group has “Buy” rating and $19 target.

