Marshall Wace Llp Boosted Pentair Plc (PNR) Position by $7.70 Million; California Public Employees Retirement System Continues to Hold Stake in Terreno Realty (TRNO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 10,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 80,357 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94 million, up from 70,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Terreno Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 465,289 shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3 Million and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55.0 Million

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 208,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 687,975 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.59M, up from 479,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 1.12M shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 23/03/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Pentair’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3, Short-term Rating At P-3; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC SEES LONG-TERM CORE SALES GROWTH OF 2 TO 4 PERCENT PER YEAR; 08/05/2018 – REG- Pentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees Base Adjusted EPS Growth of 8-10% Per Yr; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK BORIN TO SERVE AS CFO, CONDITIONED UPON AND EFFECTIVE AS OF COMPLETION OF SEPARATION – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 12/03/2018 – Pentair Plc – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $PNR

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) by 201,422 shares to 806,096 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID) by 34,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,762 shares, and cut its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold TRNO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.04 million shares or 4.24% more from 60.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Corp stated it has 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Ameritas Inv Prtn has invested 0.01% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Moreover, Amer Century Companies Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Channing Ltd Liability invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 11,334 shares. 47,620 are owned by Barclays Public Llc. First Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap has invested 0.04% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Spirit Of America Mgmt New York stated it has 0.26% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). The Australia-based Amp Cap Investors Ltd has invested 0.02% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs holds 68,822 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 6,506 shares. Zacks Investment invested 0.03% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 2.67 million shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 19,302 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $12.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cra Internationa (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 10,261 shares to 68,158 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerald Expositi by 84,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,253 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).