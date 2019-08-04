Marshall Wace Llp Boosted Its Adobe (ADBE) Position by $25.67 Million; Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Shareholder Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreased Stake as Stock Price Declined

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO) by 52.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 23,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.81% . The institutional investor held 21,977 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $545,000, down from 45,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Echo Global Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $569.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $20.89. About 80,897 shares traded. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has declined 34.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ECHO News: 26/04/2018 – Favorite short target $ECHO can always be depended on to disappoint with its free cash flow. Even in a tight freight env’t and “record sales” its margins contract and free cash barely grows; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics Reports Record First Quarter Revenue; Up 39% Year over Year; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q Net $4.73M; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 17/05/2018 – Echo Named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 25/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.25 BLN TO $2.4 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q Rev $577.1M; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q EPS 17c

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 108.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 96,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 185,084 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.32M, up from 88,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40 million shares traded or 34.03% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 90,339 shares to 136,717 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 102,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment is 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 20.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ECHO’s profit will be $10.64 million for 13.39 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Echo Global Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.

